12 goals, 8 assists this year: Newcastle keen on 23-year-old Argentine attacker

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Argentine attacker Benjamin Rollheiser.

According to a report from Record via Sport Witness, Newcastle are keen on signing the 23-year-old attacker. His form and versatility have impressed them.

The attacker has 12 goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this year and he is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. In addition to that, he can slot in as the attacking midfielder as well.

Rollheiser will add goals and creativity to the Newcastle attack and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can secure his services. The attacker reportedly has a contract with Estudiantes De La Plata until 2025 and he could cost around €8 million.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they should be able to afford him without any problems. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle follow up on their interest with a concrete offer to sign the player in January.

It is no secret that Newcastle need to add more depth to their attack. Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are both quality strikers but Wilson’s injury history in particular is quite concerning. Newcastle must look to bring in another attacker and Rollheiser would be a solid, long-term acquisition for them.

The 23-year-old could be tempted to test himself in the Premier League, and he could prove to be a major bargain if he manages to hit the ground running in English football.