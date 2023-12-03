Video: quick fire double whammy for Chelsea as their lead gets reduced and a red card

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher receives a red card on the stroke of halftime, just moments after Chelsea conceded.

It appeared as though Chelsea’s afternoon was going to be comfortable after scoring their second goal of the day, but things can turn bad very quickly in the Premier League.

A wonderful goal from Facundo Buonanotte cut into Chelsea’s lead in the 43rd minute.

??| GOAL: Facundo Buonanotte scores for Brighton! Chelsea 2-1 Brighton pic.twitter.com/P5XBhoeODn — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 3, 2023

And the game turned into Brighton’s favour after Gallagher was dismissed in the 45th minute.

??| Conor Gallagher has been sent off ?pic.twitter.com/ravDtE2Omx — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 3, 2023

This second half is set up to be an exciting one after it seemed like Chelsea were going to navigate their way to the finish line with minimal fuss. But now they’ll be biting their fingernails after the halftime interval.