“The scoreline should’ve been very different” – Mikel Arteta weighs in on Arsenal’s performance against Wolves

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta commended his team for a 2-1 victory over Wolves, securing a four-point lead at the Premier League summit.

With Manchester City, their closest rivals, not playing until Sunday, Arteta’s side capitalised on the opportunity. Early goals from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard set the tone in the opening 16 minutes, leading to a tense conclusion with Matheus Cunha’s late strike.

Despite a promising start, the Gunners managed to hold on for the win, following a 6-0 Champions League triumph over Lens earlier in the week. Wolves, however, displayed resilience, staying competitive throughout the contest.

Arteta expressed satisfaction with the performance despite his team facing challenges after taking an early lead.

“I can only praise the players. They were excellent. We played against a really good side and generated so much and conceded almost nothing. The scoreline should have been very different. We were very unlucky because we hit the post three times I think,” via his press conference.

The Gunners are firmly in the driving seat of the Premier League, holding a four point gap over second place Manchester City, who host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday’s late afternoon kick-off.

Arsenal are next in action on Tuesday against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.