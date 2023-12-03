Trent Alexander-Arnold denied world-class goal by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal against Fulham has been officially designated as a Bernd Leno own-goal by the Premier League adjudication panel.

The Reds took the lead in the first half with a splendid curling free-kick from the 25-year-old.

Despite initially appearing to find the net off the bar following Alexander-Arnold’s strike, it was later determined, midway through the second half, that the effort was credited as an own-goal for the former Arsenal shot-stopper, as per a Premier League website post citing the ball hitting Leno before crossing the line.

Nevertheless, Alexander-Arnold was not denied his name on the scoresheet as he fired home Liverpool’s winner in the 88th minute, coming just moments after Wataru Endo equalised after he found the top right corner of the Fulham net.

After failing to register a Premier League goal all season, the England international now has two goals in his last two games, scoring previously in the draw against Manchester City, at the Etihad Stadium.

It wasn’t a vintage display for Jurgen Klopp’s men but it still served up an epic ending right in front of the Kop end.

Liverpool are now two points behind Arsenal, who occupy top spot in the Premier League.