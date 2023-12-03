Crystal Palace end West Ham United’s winning streak

West Ham United’s four-game winning streak across all competitions concluded with a 1-1 draw against local rivals Crystal Palace at the London Stadium.

Mohammed Kudus provided the initial lead for the Irons, but Odsonne Edouard’s sixth Premier League goal of the season equalised, securing Roy Hodgson’s beleaguered side a point.

While Jarrod Bowen led the Hammers’ line after recovering from injury, Kurt Zouma was unavailable due to a personal matter, resulting in Dinos Mavropanos entering the backline.

In the build-up to the opener, James Ward-Prowse played a key role, delivering a superb ball to Vladimir Coufal on the right. Coufal cut back, setting up Mohammed Kudus, who finished low into the bottom corner. Kudus’s first-time strike took a slight deflection off Marc Guehi, confusing Sam Johnstone.

Despite Palace failing to test Alphonse Areola in the first half, they drew level eight minutes into the second half. A defensive error from Dinos Mavropanos saw him give the ball away to Odsonne Edouard, who advanced into the box and scored across Nayef Aguerd into the far corner.

Sunday’s results had no impact on either team’s position in the Premier League table. West Ham maintains its grip on a top-half spot in ninth place, while Palace remains 12th, trailing Moyes’s men by five points.

West Ham is set to face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, while Palace has a quick turnaround before hosting Bournemouth on Wednesday.