Mauricio Pochettino “disappointed” in Conor Gallagher after he was sent off

Conor Gallagher defied Mauricio Pochettino’s instructions as he received a red card in Chelsea’s Premier League match against Brighton.

Despite Chelsea taking a 2-0 lead with goals from Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill, Gallagher was sent off after a clumsy tackle on Billy Gilmour. Pochettino had recently expressed frustration over Reece James’ red card in a previous match against Newcastle United, where the Blues suffered a 4-1 defeat.

Conor Gallagher’s rash action resulted in a red card, making him miss the upcoming match against Manchester United after starting in all 13 previous Premier League games. Despite this setback, there is optimism for the 23-year-old, as Mauricio Pochettino previously showed forgiveness towards Reece James in a similar situation.

Pochettino said: “Look, this type of thing happens in football. Of course, (I am) disappointed because we should finish with a player but it happens and we need to accept,” via football.london.

With Chelsea securing victory in the current match, Pochettino might offer words of encouragement, and Gallagher is anticipated to return to the starting XI against Everton next weekend.

After securing a 3-2 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea are ten points adrift of the Champions League places, and currently seven points behind fifth place.