Jurgen Klopp gives injury update regarding Liverpool defender

Liverpool could be set to miss Joel Matip for several weeks after sustaining an injury against Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp acknowledged that Matip faces an extended period on the Liverpool treatment table after being forced off during the second half of the Reds’ 4-3 victory against Fulham.

Matip, who went down innocuously, will be sidelined during Liverpool’s busy fixture schedule, including upcoming trips to Sheffield United and Crystal Palace on Wednesday and Saturday.

The Reds are preparing for Matip’s absence, adding to the list of sidelined players, including Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, and Thiago Alcantara.

Klopp addressed Matip’s injury in statements to reporters during his press conference: “We lost Joel. We obviously have no scan yet but after what you hear and can see, that will not be a short one. Unlucky but we have to get through this.”

Liverpool are in a good position in the table – currently third – two points off first placed Arsenal. But there should be growing concern over their injury issues as we head into the traditional busy festive period. Klopp may start to rest some of his key players during games whenever there is adequate opportunity to.

The Reds have to negotiate their way through seven games in three weeks without picking up any more problems.