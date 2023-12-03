Video: Dejan Kulusevski scores dramatic 90th minute equaliser against Manchester City

Just when Manchester City thought they clinched all three points against Tottenham Hotspur, Dejan Kulusevski stepped up and nodded home a 90th minute equaliser

In a typical heavyweight Premier League contest, the game at the Etihad Stadium has not failed to deliver in goals, in a game where many thought City would run away with it due to Spurs’ injury troubles.

Ange Postecoglou’s team have battled hard all game and they look set to earn a point – a point that their efforts more than deserve.

Kulusevski’s equaliser is his fourth Premier League goal of the season, highlighting his improvement since Postecoglou came to Spurs in the summer.

