Mauricio Pochettino slams “weird” VAR after Chelsea beat Brighton 3-2

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Mauricio Pochettino criticised the officiating and shared his halftime challenge with his 10-man Chelsea side in the chaotic 3-2 win over Brighton.

Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill’s headers from corners had put Chelsea in a comfortable position. But on the stroke of halftime, Conor Gallagher was shown a red card moments after Facundo Buonanotte scored for the visitors.

At halftime, Pochettino told his team they had an “opportunity” and explained how he lifted his vulnerable-looking team.

“I told them it is 2-1 and these things happen. It is a great opportunity and a massive challenge for us to show we are a team and it will improve us,” he stated post-game.

The Argentinian coach was also critical of referee Craig Pawson, during his interview after the game, after he sent off Gallagher, saying: “I don’t think it is a sending off, but I may be wrong.”

Fernandez scored a crucial penalty in the second half against Brighton, ultimately earning three points for Chelsea, Pochettino added: “Why was the penalty of [Mykhailo] Mudryk waiting for VAR and he gave the [Colwill] handball? It is so weird the way we use VAR sometimes.”

Chelsea are now ten points behind fourth placed Aston Villa, and eight points behind London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy fifth.

More Stories Conor Gallagher Enzo Fernandez Facundo Buonanotte Joao Pedro Levi Colwill Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.