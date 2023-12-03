Arsenal legend slams West Ham man after Crystal Palace draw

Alan Smith wasn’t impressed by Konstantinos Mavropanos after his mistake allowed Crystal Palace to grab an equalizer.

The Hammers came into the Crystal Palace clash on a four-game winning streak and would’ve been confident of extending that to five after taking the lead early on.

Summer signing, Mohammed Kudus, buried a cross with his right foot to put David Moyes’ men ahead after only 13 minutes.

But an under-hit pass from Greek Defender Mavropanos gave the ball straight to Odsonne Edouard who casually dispatched it into the back of the net.

Speaking on commentary for Sky Sports, Smith slammed the former Arsenal player for a ‘lack of concentration’.

“It’s a West Ham mistake, a gift,” Smith said via West Ham Zone.

“That’s a body blow to West Ham, whose goal has barely been threatened.

“It’s just a lack of concentration. Mavropanos just doesn’t look.”

The game then petered out to a 1-1 draw with neither side creating any clear-cut chances as West Ham remained in ninth and failed to capitalise on Brighton’s loss to Chelsea.

The Hammers now must prepare for a tough London derby against Spurs next Thursday evening.

