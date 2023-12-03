Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking options with the signing of Benjamin Sesko during the January transfer window.

A report from Fichajes claims that Mikel Arteta wants to bring in a quality striker midway through the season and the Gunners are looking at the Bundesliga striker as a potential option.

The 20-year-old has done reasonably well for RB Leipzig despite not getting regular game time with them this season. The striker has six goals in 18 appearances across all competitions. He has not been able to play regularly because of the splendid form of his teammate Lois Openda.

It will be interesting to see if Sesko can force his way into the starting lineup in the coming weeks.

The €24 million Slovenian striker is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class goal scorer and a move to Arsenal could be an attractive option for him.

If the Gunners can promise him ample game, the 20-year-old could be attracted to the idea of playing for them. A move to the Premier League can be quite tempting for any player and Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at their disposal. However, they are missing a prolific goalscorer and Sesko certainly has the potential to develop into a reliable striker for the North London giants.