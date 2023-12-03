Emile Smith Rowe could reportedly be tempted to make a high-profile switch from Arsenal to Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s side is flying high in the Premier League as they currently sit in fourth place after their draw with Bournemouth on Sunday.

Although many expected them to falter the longer the season went on due to their congested fixture list in Europe, they have coped tremendously well.

Emery will be looking to add to his squad in the January transfer window and could potentially turn to a player that he brought through at one of his previous clubs.

Smith Rowe has struggled to maintain a spot in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad over the past season and a half, mainly because of reoccurring injuries.

According to transfer expert Dean Jones via GIVEMESPORT, the English midfielder could be tempted by a move to Villa.

“Smith Rowe to Villa would be an interesting one to test out because he’s still not getting a look in at Arsenal,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

“He could look across at Villa and think it’s pretty exciting. He could be a bigger part of it there than at the Emirates.”

But Jones maintains that the player is currently ‘adamant’ that he wants to remain at Arsenal and fight for his place.