Arsenal star could be tempted to make £50m move to top four rivals

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Emile Smith Rowe could reportedly be tempted to make a high-profile switch from Arsenal to Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s side is flying high in the Premier League as they currently sit in fourth place after their draw with Bournemouth on Sunday.

Although many expected them to falter the longer the season went on due to their congested fixture list in Europe, they have coped tremendously well.

Emery will be looking to add to his squad in the January transfer window and could potentially turn to a player that he brought through at one of his previous clubs.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United star faces uphill battle to regain starting place
Furious Erling Haaland breaks silence on controversial referee decision
Arsenal legend slams West Ham man after Crystal Palace draw

Smith Rowe has struggled to maintain a spot in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad over the past season and a half, mainly because of reoccurring injuries.

According to transfer expert Dean Jones via GIVEMESPORT, the English midfielder could be tempted by a move to Villa.

“Smith Rowe to Villa would be an interesting one to test out because he’s still not getting a look in at Arsenal,” he told  GIVEMESPORT.

“He could look across at Villa and think it’s pretty exciting. He could be a bigger part of it there than at the Emirates.”

But Jones maintains that the player is currently ‘adamant’ that he wants to remain at Arsenal and fight for his place.

More Stories Emile Smith Rowe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.