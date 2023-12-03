Aston Villa are reportedly considering bringing in a new striker in the January transfer window to provide Ollie Watkins with some competition.

The Villains are enjoying an excellent season. Not only are they flying in their Europa Conference League group but they’re also on course to challenge for a top-four spot.

And in line with their ambitions to disrupt the Premier League’s traditional top six, Unai Emery has plans to bolster his squad as the side look to compete on multiple fronts.

Transfer journalist Dean Jones has spoken about what the Midlands-based giants could look to do once the January transfer window opens. The journalist believes a backup striker could be top of Emery’s agenda.

“They have to make the right signings and that will mean finding the right players within that team,” he told GiveMeSport.

“The obvious place to look is what happens if Ollie Watkins gets injured? That’s the big question you would be asking.

“I think if you were Villa right now, could they really make up for, not just his goals, but his presence and his link-up play and the way that he fits this system? I think that’s something that they’ll have to consider.

“It’s going to be really difficult to find someone though that wants to play backup to Watkins.”