Video: Chelsea player left with a bloody nose after Adam Lallana incident at full-time

Adam Lallana expressed frustration at Chelsea players celebrating in front of him at full time following Chelsea’s 3-2 victory against Brighton on Sunday.

The hard-fought encounter at Stamford Bridge saw Enzo Fernandez scoring his first Premier League goals for Chelsea since joining in January. The intensity of the match was highlighted by Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher receiving a red card for a second bookable offense, fouling Billy Gilmour just before half time.

Tempers flared at full time as Chelsea players celebrated their crucial 3-2 victory, moving them to 10th in the league standings but still 10 points behind the top four.

Adam Lallana attempted to interrupt the celebrations as Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana enthusiastically jumped onto the back of teammate Benoit Badiashile.

Chelsea denied Brighton a third consecutive Premier League victory against them, and Lallana, not in the mood to witness the celebrations, tried to pull Fofana off Badiashile, with a bloody-faced Armando Broja nearby.

broja with a bleedy nose, fofana out of nowhere, lallana fighting..?chels?

Mauricio Pochettino expressed relief, stating that his team deserved the three points in front of the home crowd. He also praised Brighton for making the match highly competitive.

“We deserved the victory. When you analyse the game we were very competitive. It was an important victory for us because after [the Newcastle defeat] we needed to show a different face, and the team’s response was really good,” he said in his post-game interview.