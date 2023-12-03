Crystal Palace make move to sign Leeds United specialist

Crystal Palace have reportedly added Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood to their January transfer shortlist.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claims Roy Hodgson is keen to add an ‘intelligent’ striker to his options.

The Eagles aren’t alone in their pursuit of Greenwood, who joined Middlesborough on loan this season, though.

Although several clubs are interested in the 21-year-old, including West Ham and Brentford, Palace are thought to be well-placed to win the race.

Since becoming part of the Whites’ senior first-team, Greenwood, who has two-and-a-half-years left on his deal, has scored one goal and registered five assists in 35 games in all competitions.

