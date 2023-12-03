Erik Ten Hag adamant 26-year-old will return to best form despite current struggles

Erik Ten Hag is backing Marcus Rashford to turn his poor form around.

Despite enjoying his best goalscoring season last campaign, Rashford, 26, appears a shadow of his former self this time out.

Scoring just two goals in 14 games across all competitions, United’s number 10 has been little more than a passenger, and with Alejandro Garnacho arguably the side’s most in-form player, Rashford has found his usual left-wing position under threat.

Starting on the right at the expense of Antony against Newcastle on Saturday night, Rashford dropped another disaster class before being substituted with 30 minutes to play.

And coming under criticism for what was another abysmal showing, this time at St. James’ Park, Rashford has never seemed so low on confidence.

Ten Hag is adamant the 26-year-old can turn it around though.

Speaking to reporters following his side’s latest defeat, the Dutchman held firm in his belief that Rashford’s hard work in training will translate on the pitch eventually.

“He works hard every day in training. He will get back, I’m sure,” the United boss told reporters, as quoted by the club. “He will recover and gets all our support.”

United’s next match will be at Old Trafford against Mauricio Pochettino’s struggling Chelsea on Wednesday.

Failure to take all three points would not only see Ten Hag plunged further under pressure but the side could also drop to as low as 10th in the table.