“Everything went to s***” – Alexis Mac Allister reveals details about what happened between Nunez and Guardiola

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has revealed what was said between Darwin Nunez and Pep Guardiola last week.
The Reds secured an important draw at Etihad with Trent Alexander Arnold scoring a brilliant goal in the 80th minute to cancel out Haaland’s opener in the first half.
The game finished 1-1 but as soon as the final whistle went, Nunez was seen going off at Pep Guardiola as the two animated figures were seen going at each other.
Jurgen Klopp jumped to pull Nunez away as he laughed while other players also came to deescalate the situation.
Pep Guardiola when asked after the game what had happened did not reveal anything but simply said: “nothing happened“.
Meanwhile Klopp had no clue what had happened, who revealed in his post match interview that he just tried to calm the situation down since he loves both of them.
But Alexis Mac Allister who could be seen laughing during the incident has now revealed what was said between the pair. Speaking to Clank, he said:
“Basically, they had a situation.”
“I don’t know if it was a corner or a cross that Haaland headed and the ball went past the goal next to the post. Pep turned around and started saying how lucky we (Liverpool) are or something like that…
“Then it goes to the last bit of play, the ball is crossed into the middle and Lucho Diaz wants to head it and they save it. So then Darwin tells him, ‘ah, now you are the ones who are lucky’. From there, everything went to s***. But it was very calm. Nothing serious.”
Darwin Núñez and Pep Guardiola at full-time… ? pic.twitter.com/gN4RQcWuGu
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 25, 2023
Darwin Nunez is known for his short temper and it is no surprise that he lost his fuse at Pep’s joke. But it is his passion and competitive nature that Liverpool fans love so much.
He has 12 goal and assists in 19 games across all competitions this season but has also missed quite a few sitters to add to his collection.
Liverpool’s next game is against Fulham and a win could take them above Manchester City given that Pep Guardiola’s side drops points against Tottenham.