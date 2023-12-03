“Everything went to s***” – Alexis Mac Allister reveals details about what happened between Nunez and Guardiola

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has revealed what was said between Darwin Nunez and Pep Guardiola last week.

The Reds secured an important draw at Etihad with Trent Alexander Arnold scoring a brilliant goal in the 80th minute to cancel out Haaland’s opener in the first half.

The game finished 1-1 but as soon as the final whistle went, Nunez was seen going off at Pep Guardiola as the two animated figures were seen going at each other.

Jurgen Klopp jumped to pull Nunez away as he laughed while other players also came to deescalate the situation.

Pep Guardiola when asked after the game what had happened did not reveal anything but simply said: “nothing happened“.

Meanwhile Klopp had no clue what had happened, who revealed in his post match interview that he just tried to calm the situation down since he loves both of them.

But Alexis Mac Allister who could be seen laughing during the incident has now revealed what was said between the pair. Speaking to Clank, he said: