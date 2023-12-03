The Norwegian striker was furious with referee Simon Hooper after he pulled the ball back for a Manchester City free despite Jack Grealish running through on goal.

The incident occurred deep into injury time when Erling Haaland was fouled but managed to stay on his feet and play a ball through for the English winger.

But although he seemed to have played advantage, the referee blew the whistle and called for the ball to be brought back for a free kick.

Justifiably furious with the decision, Haaland and the other City players surrounded the referee in protest.

After the full-time whistle went, the Norwegian forward stormed off the pitch while frantically shouting at Hooper.

The 23-year-old took to X after the game to express how he felt about the decision.

The 3-3 draw means that Pep Guardiola’s side now drop three points behind league leaders Arsenal, who saw out a 2-1 win against Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

They must now turn their attention towards next week’s clash with Unai Emery’s high-flying Aston Villa.

Villa haven’t lost at home all season and will fancy their chances after seeing tonight’s result.