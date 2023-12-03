Galatasaray keen to offer Man United star escape from Old Trafford nightmare

Donny van de Beek is expected to leave Manchester United in January.

The out-of-favour midfielder, who has barely featured since he joined from Ajax three years ago, is in desperate need of regular game-time.

Speaking recently about his struggles, the Dutchman, who was interviewed by De Telegraaf, said: “I have to start playing matches very soon, if not at Manchester United, then at another club.”

And with Erik Ten Hag agreeing the 26-year-old needs to move on to reignite his stagnating career, it seems only a matter of time before the former Ajax playmaker takes on a new challenge at a different club.

Although Juventus have been linked with making a surprise double swoop for van de Beek and Jadon Sancho, according to a recent report from Turkish outlet Sporx, Galatasaray are also in contention to sign United’s number 34.

United recently travelled to Istanbul to play the Turkish giants in an important Champions League group game. The points ended up shared last week following a dramatic 3-3 draw but there was also business to attend to before kick-off.

Sporx’s reports claims officials from both clubs used the opportunity to discuss van de Beek’s impending availability in the hope of working a deal out in time for the January window.

Whether or not van de Beek agrees to join the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Tanguy Ndombele in Turkey remains to be seen, however, playing for Galatasaray would almost certainly ensure the midfielder gets a lot more minutes on the pitch.