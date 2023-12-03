West Ham United legend Frank McAvennie has delivered a scathing assessment of manager David Moyes’ tactics, urging the club’s owners not to be fooled by recent results.

The Scottish manager continues to divide the West Ham fan base. There has been much uncertainty about his future since last season.

West Ham had a poor league campaign last year but ended up winning the UEFA Europa Conference League which gave Moyes a lifeline at the club.

Moyes style of play is more old school and not the most attractive which has now been criticised by the club legend as well.

McAvennie brutally criticised his style of play, stating that Moyes is getting away with the poor performances and that his football is simply ‘not good enough’.

He also urged the club to make a decision on the manager’s future at the club.

He told Football Insider:

“They’ve got to sort out if Moyes is staying or going.”

“It’s not going to be helpful for anybody at the club. It’s the only thing that seems to have been kept quiet…

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with David, but the football isn’t good enough at the moment.

“They’re getting results but the performances are not good, not for me anyway. I make no apologies.”

West Ham have not had the worst starts to the season with them currently sitting 9th in the table, just five points behind 5th place Newcastle.

They have played 14, winning 6, losing 5 and drawing 3. However, the performances have been rather disappointing as evident during the 1-1 draw against Palace today.

Which is why it is understandable why some West Ham fans and figures might be keen on replacing Moyes with a more progressive manager.