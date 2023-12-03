Kobbie Mainoo set for Manchester United pay rise

Kobbie Mainoo is set to double his salary at Manchester United.

The young midfielder has recently burst onto the scene and looks to be well on his way to succeeding Casemiro at the heart of the Red Devils’ midfield.

Having graduated from the club’s prestigious youth academy and been promoted to the first team at the start of the year, Mainoo, 18, has enjoyed an excellent 12 months.

The 18-year-old made his Premier League debut against Everton last month and put in an excellent performance — had it not been for Alejandro Garnacho’s wondergoal, Mainoo would have dominated headlines.

And featuring in every game since his debut, Mainoo, who started again in United’s 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle on Saturday, is now set for a bumper pay rise.

According to a recent report from the Daily Star, the Red Devils’ number 37 is in line to double his £10,000-per week wages now he has become a first-team regular.

The teenager’s current deal runs until 2027 with the club retaining the option to add an additional year.