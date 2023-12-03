Leeds United star faces uphill battle to regain starting place

Djed Spence is reportedly not guaranteed a starting place when he returns from injury for Leeds.

Currently on loan at the Championship club from Tottenham Hotspur, Spence has only managed to play nine minutes of football so far this season.

The defender suffered a knee injury in August and made his return to the squad during his side’s win against Swansea on Wednesday.

But he did not feature and was left on the bench for the full 90 minutes, similar to Saturday’s Middlesbrough game where he was also an unused substitute.

Currently filling in at right-back is teenager, Archie Gray, whose performances are keeping the Premier League star out of the starting eleven.

Although already proving himself in this division, Spence is not guaranteed a place back into the squad as Leeds manager Daniel Farke emphasised that he still has to work in training.

“If he works that concentrated and focused, especially on this fitness level, because we don’t have to talk about his potential and his quality,” he said via Leeds Live.

“He has proved this on this level, but if you work further on that, focused and concentrated in training each and every day and also to gain more and more rhythm.”