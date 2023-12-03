Liverpool are reportedly keen on the Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined the Italian club at the start of the season from German champions Bayern Munich. His performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club.

A report via Fichajes states that Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has recommended the midfielder to the club and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already given his approval.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can negotiate a deal with the Italian club now. The 18-year-old midfielder will add technical ability, creativity and control to the Liverpool midfield. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class playmaker for the Premier League club in the near future.

However, he is highly rated at Juventus and the Italian outfit are under no pressure to sanction his departure. He has a contract until the summer of 2027 with them. Liverpool might need to pay well over the odds in order to convince the Italian outfit.

The 18-year-old midfielder could be tempted to join a big Premier League club, but the two clubs will have to agree on a fee first.

Klopp has done well to nurture several talented young players throughout his career, and he could help the Turkish midfielder fulfil his tremendous potential as well. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follows up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign him in the coming weeks.