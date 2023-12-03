Manchester City are reportedly looking to bring in midfield reinforcements and they have identified Khephren Thuram as a potential target.

The Premier League champions are looking to make a move for the French midfielder when the transfer window opens in January. A report from TV Play claims that his impressive performances have caught the attention of Manchester City who are lining up a move for him.

Manchester City could certainly use more depth in the midfield and Thuram would be a quality acquisition for them. The 22-year-old midfielder will add physicality and technical ability in the middle of the park. He is capable of developing into a complete central midfielder and working under Pep Guardiola could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The player was linked with the move to Liverpool in recent months as well.

Manchester City need to sign a quality partner for Rodri, who will add defensive steel as well as drive to the side. Thuram certainly fits the profile and he is young enough to improve further with coaching and experience.

The Frenchman would be a solid, long-term investment for the Premier League giants and it remains to be seen whether Manchester City follow up on their interest with a proposal to sign the player in January.

Nice will want to hold onto their key star but they could be tempted if there is a lucrative proposal in front of them.

The 22-year-old midfielder is likely to be tempted to join a big club like Manchester City as well. They won the treble last season and they have a proven track record of challenging for major trophies consistently.