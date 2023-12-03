Manchester United dealt blow in their pursuit of 26-year-old La Liga star

Manchester United were reportedly keen on signing the Athletic Club Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon.

The 26-year-old Spanish international has been linked with the move away from the La Liga club but he wishes to stay at San Mames for the foreseeable future.

As per Fichajes, the goalkeeper has rejected offers from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. He has turned down the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia as well. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince him with a lucrative proposal in the coming weeks.

It is no surprise that they want to sign the 26-year-old goalkeeper, especially with the way Andre Onana has performed since his arrival. The former Inter Milan goalkeeper has been abysmal and he has cost his team valuable points.

Manchester United need to bring in a quality goalkeeper and Unai Simon is a proven performer in the Spanish league. There is no doubt that he would improve Manchester United, but signing him might prove to be quite difficult.

Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to offer a substantial amount of money to the Spanish club and the player. In addition to that, they might be able to offer him Champions League football as well.

It will be interesting to see if the 26-year-old is willing to leave the Spanish club in January and embark on a new adventure in the Premier League.