Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

A report from TeamTalk claims that several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old defensive midfielder, but a January move is unlikely.

The midfielder could be more receptive to a move at the end of the season and clubs like Manchester City and Manchester United have looked at him. They could face competition from clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United as well.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United if they can secure his signature. They need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder and a 21-year-old could be the ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro.

He would add defensive cover to the Manchester United midfield and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. The 21-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has the qualities to succeed at a top club.

It remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag can use his connections at Ajax and sign the player in the coming months. He would be a solid, long-term investment for the Red Devils and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

The 21-year-old has already established himself as a key player for Ajax and he has made his international debut with the Netherlands as well. He will look to establish himself as a key player for his country as well. Joining a big club like Manchester United could improve his chances of playing regularly at the international level.

Meanwhile, Newcastle could use someone like him as well, especially with Sandro Tonali suspended for his involvement in an illegal beating scandal. The Magpies need a quality defensive midfielder and Taylor would be a superb acquisition for them.