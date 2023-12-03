Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan at the start of the season.

The 27-year-old Moroccan international was expected to hit the crown running in the Premier League and establish himself as a key player for the Red Devils. Things have not gone according to plan so far his performances have been largely mediocre.

Manchester United reportedly have an option to sign in permanently for a fee of around €25 million at the end of the season and the Red Devils are yet to make a concrete decision on whether they want to go through with the signing as per Fichajes.

The player’s form over the next few weeks will be decisive when it comes to a permanent transfer. The Moroccan international will have to convince Manchester United that he could be a good investment for them.

There is no doubt that Manchester United need a combative midfielder like him and Amrabat could be a useful acquisition for them if he manages to hit top form. Meanwhile, the likes of Kobee Mainoo have come through the ranks and impressed this season, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to place their trust in the young players at the club instead of signing Amrabat in the summer.

The 27-year-old midfielder had an exceptional World Cup campaign with his country last year, and there is no doubt that he could be a quality Premier League midfielder if he can get back to his best once again.