Newcastle United have entered the race to sign the Sevilla defender Juanlu Sanchez.

The 20-year-old right-back is highly rated in Spanish football and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club as per Fichajes.

Newcastle have Kieran Trippier as their first choice right back at the club, but they are lacking in depth in the position. They need to bring in a quality understudy to the England international and Sanchez would be a superb long-term investment for them.

If they can promise him ample game time in the coming months, moving to Newcastle could be an attractive option for the young defender. The opportunity to play for a Premier League club can be hard to turn down and Newcastle have an ambitious project at their disposal.

They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world they could be challenging for major trophies consistently in the coming seasons. The Magpies managed to secure Champions League qualification last season and they are fighting for a top-four finish once again.

They are likely to be an attractive destination for players in the coming months and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Sevilla.

Sanchez would be a superb, long-term investment and he could prove to be a key player for the Magpies in the long run. If he manages to fulfil his potential with them, Newcastle will have a top-class full back on their hands for years to come.

