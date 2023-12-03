Newcastle United player’s instant reaction after being drawn to Sunderland in the FA Cup

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has shared his reaction to the FA Cup third-round draw, which sees the Magpies facing local rivals Sunderland.

The upcoming match against Sunderland holds significance, as Newcastle hasn’t faced them in a competitive match since 2016. Dummett, one of the few players remaining from the last encounter between the two teams, will be part of the squad aiming to break the winless streak against their rivals.

Newcastle’s current participation in the Premier League and Champions League, and Sunderland being in the Championship, the Magpies have not secured a victory against their rivals since 2011.

Additionally, Newcastle has faced early exits from the FA Cup in the third round over the past two seasons against lower-league opponents. The FA Cup third-round draw paired Newcastle against Sunderland, and after Newcastle’s 1-0 win against Manchester United, defender Paul Dummett shared his reaction on social media.

This weekend just got better ??? https://t.co/Xe7kUy1RIr — Paul Dummett (@PaulDummett) December 3, 2023

Since the last league encounter between Newcastle and Sunderland, Newcastle experienced relegation to the Championship, secured promotion back to the Premier League, and currently participate in the Champions League.

In contrast, Sunderland faced a double relegation to League One, where they spent four seasons before winning the Papa John’s Trophy and earning promotion to the Championship in 2022.

Despite Newcastle’s recent success, their FA Cup record under Eddie Howe contrasts significantly. The Magpies have suffered third-round exits in the past two seasons, both times being eliminated by League One opponents, despite reaching the Carabao Cup final last season and advancing to the quarter-finals this campaign.