Newcastle United are hoping to sign a quality central defender in the coming months and they have identified the Romanian international Radu Dragusin as a potential option.

The 21-year-old has been quite impressive with Italian club Genoa and his performances have attracted the attention of several clubs.

A report from Fichajes claims that Newcastle have now taken the first steps to secure his signature and they have submitted an offer of around £26 million for the defender.

The 21-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could be the ideal long-term partner for Sven Botman at the heart of Newcastle’s defence. The likes of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in their 30s and Newcastle will have to start planning for their future. Bringing in a talented young central defender to partner Botman should be a priority for them and Dragusin would be a solid long-term investment.

The 21-year-old has shown his qualities in the Italian league and the opportunity to make the step up to the Premier League will be an attractive option for him. It would be a major step up in his career, but the player has the attributes to thrive in English football.

Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development as well. Newcastle might be able to offer him Champions League football next season and they have to finances to pay a premium for him as well. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.