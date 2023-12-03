Paul Scholes slams Erik Ten Hag’s ‘unhealthy’ instructions for one Man United star

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has reacted to the Red Devils’ latest defeat.

Travelling to the northeast to take on Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United on Saturday night, United knew they would be in for a tough night at the office.

And proving the divide in both teams, Newcastle, who came away deserving 1-0 winners, were the best side in every area of the pitch.

Marcus Rashford, who made way on the left for Alejandro Garnacho, was forced to start on the right flank at the expense of Antony, and although the England international has come under fire for what was another disappointing performance, Scholes believes captain Bruno Fernandes is also deserving of some criticism.

“Bruno [Fernandes] is another one. Look, he’s got fantastic ability, he can score a goal and make a goal, but I would love to be in the dressing room before a game and see what the manager is asking him to do,” Scholes told TNT Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“What position is he asking him to play? Where are you supposed to be on the football pitch?

“I see him as a No.10, it’s his best position as he can play a pass and he can get a goal.

“Where was he tonight? He was never in that position. I see him on the left, the right, sometimes he is the deepest Manchester United player, getting the goal off the goalkeeper.

“I don’t think that is healthy for the team. It upsets the formation and it upsets the way of playing.”

The Portugal international signed from Sporting Lisbon at the start of 2020, and although his goal contributions have remained consistent over the past four years, it is hard to disagree with Scholes’ assessment.

Consequently, fans will certainly be wondering if Ten Hag could be getting even more out of the 29-year-old playmaker — yet more questions over the Dutchman’s ability to lead one of football’s biggest clubs.