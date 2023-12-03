Richard Keys believes that Liverpool winner only stood because of strange reason

Richard Keys believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal against Fulham should not have stood and only did because of a bizarre reason.

Jurgen Klopp’s side saved their blushes on Sunday afternoon when they clawed back a 4-3 win against Fulham at Anfield.

With Arsenal extending their lead at the top of the table to four points, the pressure was on the Reds to keep pace as they welcomed Marco Silva’s men.

But it was anything but a routine win, Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring when his freekick bounced in off Bernd Leno before former player, Harry Wilson, immediately equalisied.

Alexis Mac Allister then found the top corner from far out with a thunderbolt before Fulham once again pipped them back.

Bobby de-Cordova Reid gave them a shock 3-2 lead with just ten minutes remaining but substitute Wataru Endo levelled it before Alexander-Arnold won it in dramatic fashion in injury time.

Speaking on beIN Sport after the game, Keys disagreed with the awarding of the goal as he believed there was a foul in the build-up.

He then stated a bizarre reason for the goal being allowed to stand.

“It’s only not a foul because it’s at the Kop End,” he said via Liverpool Echo.