Roy Keane makes new title prediction after Manchester City result

The former Manchester United midfielder appears to have changed his Premier League title prediction after Sunday’s result.

In a six-goal thriller, Manchester City drew 3-3 with Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in a sensational game.

Ange Postecoglou’s side arrived in Manchester with the majority of the footballing world not giving them any chance against the treble winners.

But Spurs started off on the front foot and silenced the Etihad thanks to a characteristically clinical finish from their captain, Heung-Min Son.

However just moments later he would put the ball into the back of his own net after an unfortunate deflection off of his knee.

Phil Foden then doubled his side’s lead before a Giovani Lo Celso screamer levelled the match once again.

The drama, like usual, was saved for the dying embers of the match with Jack Grealish burying an Erling Haaland cross to give City what they believed to be the winner.

But with 89 minutes on the clock, Dejan Kulusevski popped up at the back post to make it 3-3, game over.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio after the game, Keane announced that he had reconsidered his title prediction after watching Pep Guardiola’s side draw with a depleted Tottenham.

“Two or three months ago I’d have said City all day but now I’m starting to have doubts about whether they can win the title.” He said via TBR Football.

“At the moment I’m looking at certainly Arsenal or Liverpool.”