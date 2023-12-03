Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored a sensational goal for Inter against Napoli in the Serie A on Sunday evening.
The Turkish midfielder has been linked with a potential £50m move to Ange Postecoglou’s side as Spurs look to bolster their options in midfield.
Known for his tremendous long-range strikes, Çalhanoğlu showcased this for Inter Milan during their clash with Napoli.
Arriving at the edge of the box the 29-year-old struck the ball first time as it soared into the bottom corner.
WHAT A GOAL HAKAN! 🚀🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/rmMjjDdc5e
— Inter Xtra (@Inter_Xtra) December 3, 2023
Hakan Çalhanoğlu defines precision! 🎯
Inter silence the Napoli fans at the Maradona. 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/hZU3vx8ohb
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 3, 2023