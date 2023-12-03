Spurs rule out selling two midfielders due to injury crisis

Spurs are reportedly set to block the exits of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp in January.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims recent injuries, including to Rodrigo Bentancur, have put the brakes on any plans to sell midfielders.

Hojbjerg, 28, and Skipp, 23, were expected to depart in the New Year. However, plans have changed in light of Bentancur’s latest injury which saw him suffer a ligament tear against Aston Villa following a heavy challenge from Matty Cash last weekend.

The Uruguayan is expected to be sidelined for nearly two months, which could allow both Hojbjerg and Skipp more game-time over the notoriously busy festive period.

Although it is now very unlikely any will depart, Ange Postecoglou is believed to be pushing to bring a new midfielder in.

The Lilywhites are also without James Maddison (foot) and Mickey van de Ven (thigh) — it is not known exactly when the pair can expect to return.