Steve Bruce has become the latest name to weigh in on Marcus Rashford’s latest poor showing.

The Manchester United forward is enduring a dreadful season. Appearing a shadow of his former self, the 26-year-old has recently lost his place on the left wing to youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

And after dropping another disaster class during Saturday night’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle, Rashford has come under fire by Bruce.

Speaking to Stadium Astro about United’s number 10, Bruce, said: “The first one you look at is why is Marcus Rashford looking, with how good he was and how well he played for England a few weeks ago, after ten minutes, is he not happy with playing on the right? Or what is wrong?

“We aren’t going to know about that and what’s happened behind the scenes if anything at all has happened.

“Obviously, when he comes off he shows that he’s petulant and he’s not happy. But he has to look at himself to start with. It’s not just him though.”