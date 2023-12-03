Team news: Manchester City vs Spurs

Pep Guardiola and Ange Postecoglou have announced their lineups for the upcoming Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

City aims to secure their first league win since early November, striving to narrow the gap to Arsenal at the top of the table. Tottenham faces City amidst a significant injury crisis, having lost their previous three league matches against Chelsea, Wolves, and Aston Villa.

Manchester City has faced its share of injury challenges, notably with Pep Guardiola refraining from substitutions during the frustrating 1-1 draw against Liverpool last weekend, resulting in the Sky Blues dropping points for the second consecutive league match.

On a positive note, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, and Matheus Nunes returned to first-team training, and Jack Grealish made a comeback for Manchester City in midweek after missing the draw against Liverpool.

Injuries have deprived the Australian manager of key players, leaving him unable to call upon Rodrigo Bentancur, Micky van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, and Ryan Sessegnon, among others. Additionally, Cristian Romero remains unavailable to take his place in defense due to suspension.

While Sunday’s clash precedes a round of midweek Premier League fixtures, including a challenging encounter with Aston Villa, the complete focus is on the upcoming meeting with Spurs. Pep Guardiola and Ange Postecoglou have now confirmed their respective starting line-ups ahead of kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City

Man City XI: Ederson, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol, Walker(c), Álvarez, Akanji, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Haaland, Doku

Subs: Bobb, Lewis, Phillips, Grealish, Aké, Ortega, Gómez, Stones, Kovacic

Spurs

Spurs: Vicario, Porro, Davies, Udogie, Emerson Royal, Lo Celso, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Gil, Johnson, Son(c).

Subs: Højbjerg, Véliz, Skipp, Forster, Austin, Yago Santiago, Dorrington, Donley, Richarlison.