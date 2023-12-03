“Unbelievable signing” – Michail Antonio showers teammate with praise

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has showered midfielder Mohammed Kudus with praise , asserting his pivotal status in David Moyes’ squad.

The London club sold star midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for a fee close to £105m and the club used the money to signed several players including Kudus and Edson Alvarez from Ajax and James Ward-Prowse from Southampton,

And Antonio has lauded Kudus, hailing him as a linchpin in the team. He revealed that the midfielder has become key to the team and is the first name on the West Ham team-sheet.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, he said (via Hammers News):

“The guy is on fire. Literally. I heard when we were signing him how good he was and people were saying that if we got him he would be an unbelievable signing, that he should have possibly gone to a team that was higher than us. This was what everyone was saying to us. If we get him it’s an unbelievable signing.

At the beginning of the season, he didn’t get much opportunity to play in the starting line-up. But now the guy has his shirt solidified. Probably number one on the team sheet. The guy is on fire and you can see the quality.”