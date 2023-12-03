Video: Brilliant Tottenham counter-attack as Heung-min Son scores to give Spurs the lead

Heung-min Son has given Tottenham the lead inside ten minutes at the Etihad.

Vicario started the counter as he punched the ball coming at at him from the corner. The ball ends up with Dejan Kulusevski who does brilliantly to play a first time through ball around the retreating Doku to find his captain.

And the South Korean did the rest. He does well to get past the Belgian before firing in a shot past Ederson and into the back of the net.

Questions could be asked about the goalkeeper who could have done better to save the shot.

Watch the goal below: