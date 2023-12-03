Video: Former Spurs midfielder Harry Winks scores a 94th minute winner to win it for Leicester

Former Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks secured a dramatic stoppage-time victory for Leicester City against West Brom.

Wilfred Ndidi’s assist set up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as Leicester took the lead before Josh Maja equalised for the Baggies.

But during West Brom’s late surge for a winner, Leicester capitalised on a counter-attack.

Dewsbury-Hall’s timely pass found Winks who tapped in to score the winning goal.

Winks, having made 203 appearances for Spurs, left in the summer to join Leicester as he sought a pivotal role and regular playtime..

