Video: Former Spurs midfielder Harry Winks scores a 94th minute winner to win it for Leicester

Former Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks secured a dramatic stoppage-time victory for Leicester City against West Brom.
Wilfred Ndidi’s assist set up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as Leicester took the lead before Josh Maja equalised for the Baggies.
But during West Brom’s late surge for a winner, Leicester capitalised on a counter-attack.
Dewsbury-Hall’s timely pass found Winks who tapped in to score the winning goal.
Winks, having made 203 appearances for Spurs, left in the summer to join Leicester as he sought a pivotal role and regular playtime..