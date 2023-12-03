Video: Gianluigi Donnarumma sent off for incredibly dangerous high challenge

The PSG goalkeeper received a red card on Sunday afternoon after a high foot challenge on an opposition player.

The Ligue 1 champions defeated Le Havre 2-0 on Sunday thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vitinha.

But it was a lot harder than it should have been after they were reduced to ten men after just nine minutes.

Donnarumma rushed out of his box to clear the ball but completely misjudged it and led with a high foot that almost caught the opposition player in the head.

The referee had no choice but to show him a straight red card.

WHAT WAS THE GOALKEEPER THINKING? 🤯 Gianluigi Donnarumma is shown a STRAIGHT red for this moment of madness 🟥 pic.twitter.com/mIbP5XRAYN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 3, 2023