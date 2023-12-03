Video: Hull City goalkeeper gets lobbed from 45 yards and hilariously blames his teammates for it

Hull City FC Watford FC
Watford defender Wesley Hoedt scored a stunning goal against Hull City yesterday.

Winning the ball back with a great challenge near the half-way line, he spotted the Ryan Allsop off his line and lobbed him from almost 45 yards out.

The keeper scrambled to get to it but could only watch it land straight into the net, far from his reach.

But it was his reaction to the goal that was amusing as he hilariously started to have a go at his teammates.

We are not sure what they could have done to stop him from being lobbed from that way out!

Watch the goal below:

