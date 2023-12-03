Video: Poor goalkeeping from Caoimhin Kelleher as Fulham draw level for the second time

It has been a thrilling first 45 minutes at Anfield so far with Fulham coming from behind twice to draw the score level.
Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Liverpool the lead with a sublime free-kick but former Red Harry Wilson drew level moments later with a one touch finish past the keeper.
In the 38th minute, Alexis Mac Allister scored a wonder goal from almost 30 yards out to restore Liverpool’s lead.
And Liverpool would have gone into the half with a goal lead if not for the poor keeping from Kelleher as Tete poked in from close distance to level again just before half-time.
Watch the Tete goal below:
Kenny Tete SCORES!!
? 2-2 Liverpool FC vs Fulham FC
WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqADfX#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/yDPXYVMD1i
— FuboCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) December 3, 2023
