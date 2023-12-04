Key battle that Mikel Arteta will need to overcome if Arsenal are to battle for trophies this season

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s head coach, is strategically managing the training workload of his squad as they aim for the title and the Champions League, ensuring their trophy pursuit remains on course.

Leading the Premier League by two points ahead of Liverpool after 14 matches, the north London club maintains a promising position despite injuries to key players in the early weeks of the season.

Notably, recent concerns surround key defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White, whose workloads are meticulously monitored to secure their availability for the upcoming busy fixture schedule.

Arteta plans to decide late on Tomiyasu’s participation in Tuesday’s clash at Luton, following the Japan international’s exit with a suspected calf issue against Wolves on Saturday, with Tomiyasu undergoing a scan for evaluation.

On Monday, the Arsenal head coach mentioned that Ben White, whose recent availability was affected by a ‘muscular’ issue, is now feeling ‘perfect’ after addressing his fitness concerns.

Arsenal faces a substantial list of injury issues, with Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, and Jurrien Timber currently unavailable, stretching the Gunners’ resources. Arteta and his staff are keenly mindful of the significance of keeping their players fresh, especially considering the demanding Christmas schedule ahead.

The Gunners will be wary of any fitness concerns over these next few weeks, and they’ll make sure to not aggravate any niggling issues as they attempt to mount a challenge on several fronts this season.