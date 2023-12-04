Chelsea star has “uncertain” return date and could miss trip to Manchester United

Despite coming on as a substitute in the win against Brighton & Hove Albion, Cole Palmer might be uncertain for Chelsea’s visit to Manchester United.

According to a report from the standard, Palmer’s return date to the starting eleven is currently unknown. In addition, Ben Chilwell made a strong impression at the beginning of the season, but, as has frequently occurred in recent years for the England international, he has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

On a positive note, injured midfielder Romeo Lavia is nearing full fitness, although he is expected to serve as a backup to Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in pivotal matches.

Unless Chelsea remains in contention for both cups, Lavia is likely to function as a Premier League backup player for the time being.

Chelsea Football Club’s clear intention is to establish the world-class pairing of Fernandez and Caicedo as a long-term core, so they can build around that duo in future transfer windows.

Investing in Lavia is seen as worthwhile for Chelsea, considering their substantial financial commitments. However, the timeline for when the former Southampton footballer will make his debut for Chelsea remains uncertain.

While he might be further away than the imminent Christopher Nkunku, there are indications that the 19-year-old Lavia is “closing in” on making his appearance for the club. Considering the festive period is always a busy month for footballers, this could possibly bring an opportunity for the young talent to feature for his new club.