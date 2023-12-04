“Look at his manner and body language” – Arsenal legend weighs in on Manchester United star

In the past, Arsenal and Manchester United were accustomed to battling with each other for the top positions in the Premier League and clinching titles. However, it’s been a considerable amount of time since these English giants last secured a league title.

While Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal strives to reverse their fortunes, Manchester United faces more challenges after a 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park.

Marcus Rashford, a significant talking point, is suggested by Ian Wright to draw inspiration from Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. All three share the commonality of being boyhood fans of their respective clubs.

Wright believes Rashford should emulate the duo by taking on the responsibility of ‘dragging the team through’ its current difficulties, as expressed on Premier League Productions.

The 26-year-old has only managed to score two goals, one of which was a penalty, in 13 Premier League games this season, and the statistics make for less than impressive reading.

“If you just look at his manner and his body language. People will say ‘Oh, here we go, the body language again’. It’s how you react,” he told Premier League Productions (04/12/23 at 2:50 pm).

Man United players have been shown up this season, quite frankly. If it’s not going their way we’ve seen key names like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Anthony and Bruno Fernandes spit the dummy out and act completely unprofessionally. This is a major worry for Erik ten Hag.