Pep Guardiola will be left furious with Manchester City player after foolish act during the Spurs game

After a third consecutive draw in the Premier League for Manchester City, several players will likely be self-reflecting this week on a missed opportunity, including Jack Grealish.

The England international, experiencing a fluctuating presence in the starting XI due to injuries and the arrival of Jeremy Doku, made a significant impact by putting Manchester City 3-2 ahead against Tottenham in a noteworthy cameo appearance.

Nevertheless, there was a specific action by Jack Grealish in the 61st minute that is bound to be a source of annoyance for him throughout the week.

In a rather straightforward assessment, Jack Grealish’s action was quite foolish. Just nine minutes after coming on for Doku, he needlessly kicked the ball away following a foul penalised by Simon Hooper.

While the initial foul wasn’t worthy of a yellow card, Grealish’s subsequent act resulted in him being booked. This fifth yellow card means he now faces a one-game suspension and will be absent for the game against Aston Villa at Villa Park, on Wednesday.

The game on Sunday was a huge missed opportunity for Guardiola’s men; having dominated most of the match, City could not find a way to separate themselves from Spurs after Dejan Kulusevski equalised in the 90th minute.