Brazilian ace told to reject ‘small club’ Newcastle and wait for Real Madrid

Despite Newcastle United being listed as one of the favourites to sign Marcos Leonardo from Santos, some doubt the suitability of the destination for the striker.

Ricardo Agostinho, one of the candidates for being the new president of Santos, was interviewed by Diario do Litoral.

When asked about the possibility of him joining another Brazilian club, the response dismissed that idea and also suggested that Newcastle might not be a fitting choice.

He said: “No, absolutely not. Our stance is that either he agrees a contract with us with these triggers or he goes to a top club in Europe. And it doesn’t make sense for him to play for a small club, with all due respect, or to play for Newcastle or something like that.”

This statement could be viewed critically, especially considering Newcastle’s economic strength, which could make them a formidable negotiating partner in the future.

In addition, this could be quite damaging for the Magpies as they attempt to battle for some of the best talents in Brazil, against European powerhouses such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Nevertheless, that statement could all be academic if Ricardo Agostinho isn’t voted in as the new president of Santos.