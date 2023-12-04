Newcastle’s decision to withdraw interest in Hugo Ekitike has enhanced West Ham’s chances of securing the striker.

With the January transfer window opening in four weeks, both West Ham and Newcastle fans are emphasising the need for their clubs to be active.

Newcastle, dealing with injuries and off-field issues to key players, must balance Champions League commitments with the aspiration to qualify again this season.

West Ham, led by David Moyes, is prioritising the acquisition of a striker following the summer failure to replace Gianluca Scamacca. Recent matches, notably the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, underline West Ham’s necessity for a genuine striker.

Since the Saudi takeover at St James’ Park, mutual interest between West Ham and Newcastle in various players has been evident. One such player is French forward Hugo Ekitike, linked to both clubs since Eddie Howe’s arrival.

Although Ekitike nearly joined Newcastle two years ago, the move fell through, leading him to PSG.

Monitoring Ekitike’s progress, both the Magpies and West Ham have observed his exclusion from the PSG setup this season, making him available for sale.

According to an exclusive report from Football Transfers, Newcastle have now abandoned their pursuit of Ekitike, opening the door for the Hammers, provided they can overcome competition from Crystal Palace.

If West Ham could land a January deal for Ekitike it could transform their entire season as they’d have a player with genuine elite-level ability at the top of the pitch.