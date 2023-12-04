Premier League ace wants January move to Newcastle but will cost £50m

Aaron Ramsdale, no longer the first choice at Arsenal, could potentially move to Newcastle United in January, according to reports.

However, the Gunners’ asking price of £50 million for Ramsdale might be a deterrent for Newcastle. Despite being open to a move, Ramsdale is likely dissatisfied with his situation at the Emirates and, being in and around the England squad, he has Euro 2024 to consider.

With the injury to Nick Pope, Newcastle need to secure a Premier League calibre shot-stopper, and it would also be beneficial for them to bring in somebody with Champions League experience.

Additionally, one of the main criticisms of Pope is that he isn’t the best with the ball at his feet – Ramsdale would certainly be an upgrade in that aspect.